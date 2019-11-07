Club's support for amateur sports recognised

FROM dragon boats to basketball and croquet to gymnastics, Cherry Street Sports Club spends $75,000 a year supporting 22 amateur sports club in the Ballina Shire.

The bowling club was awarded a highly commended at the latest NSW 2019 Clubs and Community Awards in Sydney last week for Support for Amateur Sport in the Community.

Cherry Street Sports Club general manager Tere Sheehan said the club was proud of their record of helping children and adults to get active.

"We changed the concept of our club eight years ago to engage with the family market, so we started with the cricket club some six years ago, they were our first sponsored club outside bowls, croquet and tennis and we grew from there by word of mouth,” he said.

"I would love to grow it, my aim would be to get 80-90 per cent of local sports (clubs).

"We are up to $75,000 a year that we give back to local sports and most of the clubs are signed for minimum of two years, with an option of an extra two.

"We certainly don't get our money back on that but that's not what we designed it to do. We designed it to engage the community.”

And engage they have, with thousands of children and adults donning the club's logo while playing sports.

"We provide a venue for them to utilise at their will and the clubs have been really good by having a presentation night here or a fundraiser here,” the general manager said.

"Obviously we get our logo on their uniforms. When our logo is out, then people will have us in their minds when they decided when to take their kids for dinner.

"It's about us engaging with the community through sport, keeping kids active, supply funds to those clubs so they can bring their fees down or supply free uniforms.

"We are not-for-profit organisations so all our money has to be invested into the community or back into our members.”