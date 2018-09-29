Club's knifepoint robbery a 'crime against the community'

STAND BY YOUR CLUB: Lismore Workers Club board president Ian Harmon and HR manager Murray Kirshaw have moved to reassure members and guests the club on Keen St is still a safe place to visit despite an armed robbery earlier in the week.

A CLUB which was robbed by an armed man this week has urged the community to continue to support them.

A manager of Lismore Workers Club was injured after a man with a knife tied him up and stole a large amount of cash on Monday night.

The 45-year-old has still been recovering from the harrowing incident, in which the offender - who was wearing a face covering - also stole his Holden Commodore utility which was later found dumped under the Ballina St bridge in Victoria St.

The club's board president Ian Harmon with HR manager Murray Kirshaw said the welfare of this manager was their prime concern.

But their message to members and guests is that the Workers Club is a safe place to be.

"I feel like it's a crime on the community,” Mr Kirshaw said.

"It affects so many people.

"It affects all the staff here, all their members and guests.

"It has a huge domino affect on everybody.”

Mr Harmon said the police had been in close contact with them after the incident.

"They were here basically half an hour after it happened and we've been in constant contact with them since,” he said.

"They're keeping us updated on where they're up to.”

He encouraged anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour on Monday night to contact police

"The more information we can get, even if it's minor, can help further down the track,” Mr Harmon said.

He said the club was "still a safe place to come”.

"Our security was never breached in any way at any time,” he said.

"It was just a unique set of circumstances here that happened on Monday night.

"It's still a safe haven to come to, for the members and guests.”

Mr Kirshaw said the manager involved in the incident has been coping "as well as expected” given the circumstances.

"His welfare... that's our main concern,” he said.

"There's a little bit of angst amongst the staff at the moment and they've all been told if they need to speak to someone, to let us know.

"Most of the members that I've spoken to, 99% of them have said they're more concerned about how he is.”

"He knows he's got plenty of support.”

He said it was the first time the club had experienced anything like this in its 64-year history.

To have a staff member hurt was the main concern, he said.

"It makes you feel ill,” he said.