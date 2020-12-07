Menu
AFL clubs return to training for 2021 pre-season
AFL

Clubs hit the track for 2021 pre-season

7th Dec 2020 12:07 PM
It's just six weeks since Richmond won a remarkable 2020 premiership but the work to claiming the 2021 flag has already started.

A number of AFL clubs returned to training on Monday, hitting the track two days before the national draft.

Here's who's in action.

 

 

FATHER-SON GUN BLITZES HAWKS

Finn Maguinness has staked his claim for a spot in Hawthorn's 2021 plans with victory in today's 2km time-trial.

The father-son draft pick - son of Scott Maguinness - didn't break through for a senior game in his first season at the club but he made sure coaches know he's in the frame with a brilliant run on Monday.

Changkuoth Jiath finished second as the first and fourth-year players returned to training.

"It was a great run by Finn," physical performance manager Boyd said.

"CJ did really well to challenge him over the journey, as did Moorey (Dylan Moore) who came third.

"Worps (James Worpel) and youngster Harry Pepper also put in really pleasing performances.

"It was great to see a number of senior players down for the first session too and joining in, so it was a great way to kick off our pre-season."

One senior player keen to get on the track early was Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell, who made a sucessful return last season from knee surgery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Clubs hit the track for 2021 pre-season

afl pre-season training sport

