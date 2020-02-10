Clubs call for sideline sledging to stop

SPORTING clubs across NSW are asking parents and spectators to respect their children simply enjoying sport and not get too caught up in the moment and abuse players, officials and club volunteers. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

IT’S the ugly side of junior sport ‒ sledging at sporting games where players, officials and coaches are verbally abused or worse, was being blamed for a drop in the number of young people wanting to compete.

So the NSW Office Sport has reminded parents and spectators to ‘Shoosh for Kids’ when watching from the sidelines.

Shoosh for Kids involves peak sporting bodies working alongside clubs and associations to promote positive behaviour to members, including parents and spectators.

Byron Magpies Junior AFL Club president Michael Hardman, said sledging was unacceptable at any level of the game.

Hardman who also coached the U9 Girls, said the club strongly believes in stopping any abuse from the sidelines in its tracks.

He said the club was currently formalising its protocols so parents, friends and spectators understand the importance of positive sideline behaviour at games.

“We need to be positive to encourage participation,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable, junior sport is about encouraging young players.”

Hardman said clubs must be mindful not only to support the naturally talented and gifted players, but also those who are developing their skills.

Bangalow Pony Club president Heather Fenn said behaviour of spectators was strictly enforced.

“When the children are in gymkhanas the parents are not allowed to call out or try to guide them,” she said.

“If you do, you run the risk of having your child disqualified.”

Shoosh for Kids, a collaborative effort between the Office of Sport and State Sporting Organisations to promote positive behaviour to their members, clubs and associations was gaining traction across the state.

Sport NSW, eight sporting codes and more than 250 clubs and sporting associations have signed up to this campaign.

The general rule was, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all and let kids be kids.

The purpose of the campaign was to support grassroots sports in providing positive environments for their members, while also addressing issues which arise from poor behaviour including: abuse to officials, reduced volunteer numbers and kids dropping out due to poor experiences, not enjoying it or it being too competitive.