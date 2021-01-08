Clubs, bowlos giving fancy eateries a run for their money

Mushroom arancinis with truffle aioli from Societa Bistro at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club.

You don't always need to fork out big dollars for a delicious meal at a fancy restaurant.

Bowling clubs and RSLs on the Northern Rivers are stepping up their game big time, offering good food at good prices.

Here are some of our top picks:

The Bowlo, Bangalow

Curried mussels with flatbreads and nigella seeds at The Bowlo, Bangalow.

It's all about fresh food and the family-friendly vibe at The Bowlo. Some of the favourites on the menu include the crispy pork belly burger and salt and pepper squid with garlic, onion and coriander crunch. The prices are low, and there's a huge enclosed grass area for the kids to run around, as well as a playground for toddlers.

Brunswick Heads Bowling Club

Delicious food on offer at the Brunswick Heads Bowling Club.

Open every day for lunch and dinner, the bowlo at Bruns is an unexpected gem. Talented head chef Jeff Thode creates blackboard specials every day, along with the $12 lunch specials, and there's an extensive menu. Every Wednesday night is Italian Night, where you can choose between four authentic Italian dishes for just $9.50 each.

Byron Bay Services Club

Slow cooked lamb ragu rigatoni at the Byron Bay Services Club.

The club offers two popular dining venues, Cafe on Jonson and Bistro on Jonson, with fresh offerings from head chef Teaghan Peddie. The focus is on local, quality produce. Try out the soft shell crab sliders and the lamb ragu rigatoni. They also have a good pizza menu and kids meals are $7.50.

Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club

Head chef Lenny Ransome is getting plenty of accolades for his work at Societa Bistro. He has experience across a variety of cuisines, but Societa is an Italian-inspired restaurant which also caters to the classic club scene. The spaghetti marinara comes highly recommended, and we're also looking forward to trying out the other pasta dishes on the menu.

Ballina RSL

Tasmanian salmon tagliatelle at the Ballina RSL.

The emphasis is on quality seafood, salads, pastas, steaks and kids meals. The prices are good, and even better for members, who get discounts at the restaurant as well. Try out the fried squid mango salad or the Tasmanian salmon tagliatelle. For a larger, spicier meal, the chicken parmageddon has Frank's hot sauce, Salumi chorizo, pepperoni, Daly's Butchery smoked leg ham, mozzarella and fried chilli.