Clubs and pubs in dire straits waiting to reopen

When will we be able to go have a beer at the pub or club? (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

WHEN will the pubs open again?

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the nation had achieved "a sustained and genuine flattening of the curve" but that afternoons at the pub won't be returning soon.

"Even when that decision is made, there may still be significant measures to maintain social distancing and to support good hygiene".

September is looking likely for NSW pubs to reopen while Northern Territory pubs could open their doors as early as this month.

Casino RSM Club chief executive Neale Genge expected the club to be allowed to reopen sometime between July and September.

"The lockdown has cost the club hundreds of thousands of dollar," Mr Genge said.

"This has resulted in the cancellation of building projects, the direct loss of more than 20 jobs and has limited the ability for the club to support charities, sporting and community groups, now and into the foreseeable future, even after reopening."

Even though the club has operated takeaway food and drinks, it hasn't made a financial dent in money lost due to lockdown restrictions.

"While we have been to sell takeaway meals and drinks this is largely using up stock on hand, not to mention the tens of thousands of dollars in stock we had to dispose of as we were given only several hours notice to close," Mr Genge said.

"The club will be forced to take on debt to survive, and this will have a flow on effect on cash flows, as well as future employment, growth and community support into the future."

The 41 staff receiving JobKeeper payments are using the time undertaking education and training programs while also working at the club to provide takeaway and home delivered meals and drinks, Mr Genge said.

Evans Head RSL Club chief executive Michael Jones said he'd need a crystal ball to know when they can open again as lockdown restrictions ease.

"The first couple of weeks was bloody disastrous, not knowing where all this was to end," Mr Jones said.

The club opened the bottle shop from 12 until 8pm daily and take away dinner each day from 5pm until 7.30pm which proved successful, he said.

All staff receive the Jobkeeper allowance and this enabled the club to undertake minor renovations, painting and to tidy up the exterior of the club and gardens.

"With other states loosening the restrictions, possibly early July hopefully we can open," Mr Jones said. "There are already some clubs and hotels being forced to close the doors or go into administration. Not good for any industry."

Changes bought in due to the lockdown will be part "of the "new normal" whatever that will be", he said.

"Online gambling or offshore gambling will have a huge bearing on the future of community clubs. Especially in what community clubs give back to the community, in the from sport donations and school fetes."