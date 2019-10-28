Club record broken as Workers come back with a bang

STEADY INNINGS: Workers opening batsman Tom Standish defends against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

STEADY INNINGS: Workers opening batsman Tom Standish defends against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore, in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A REMARKABLE century partnership for the last wicket highlighted Lismore Workers' return to Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

After eight seasons in the wilderness it didn't look good for Workers against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore, when they slumped to 9-102 with the loss of the wicket of captain Jason Caught.

But the whirlwind partnership between Brady Toniello (82) and Alex Battese (54) changed everything and catapulted Workers to a competitive total of 231.

The stand of 129 is believed to be a club record for the 10th wicket.

Matt Geyer (22) was the only other Workers batsman to reach 20, while James Fennamore (3-25) led the bowling figures for Marist Brothers.

Runs came in a hurry on the fast outfield at Megan Crescent oval, Lennox Head, where Cudgen made 273 from just 48 overs.

With the unstoppable Cudgen captain Caleb Ziebell away with the Northern Rivers Rock Twenty20 representative team at Tamworth, Lennox Head sent Cudgen in.

Veteran Pat Rosser, a former NSW Country representative in cricket and rugby league, smashed 99 from 58 balls in little over an hour and a half, sharing a 101-run partnership with Conor McDowell, whose 74 came at a slightly less hectic 71 balls.

Adam Armistead toiled hard with the ball for Lennox, taking 4-74 from 15 overs.

In reply, the home team finished the day at 1-58, well placed to mount a serious challenge for first innings points against the defending premiers.

Two lone hands with the bat and a six-wicket haul for left-arm spinner Steve Robb dominated play at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Steve Mison made 76 in the Alstonville total of 141 then Charles Mitchell, who opened the batting, kept the Casino Cavaliers in the contest with 59 not out.

The Cavs appeared to be cruising at 2-81 before Robb destroyed the middle order late in the day and they staggered to stumps at 6-110.

Much will depend on Robb and Mitchell when the battle for first innings points resumes on the second day.

At Murwillumbah, the home team recovered from 4-32 to post a total of 199 after being sent in by Pottsville.

It was thanks mainly to a fifth-wicket partnership of 115 between Vincent Quigley, who scored 56, and Jackson Agius, whose innings of 70 came at better than a run a ball.

South African recruit Mika Ekstrom was the best of the Pottsville bowlers, taking 4-54 from 18 overs.

Pottsville saw its way through to stumps without loss and will resume at 0-19 on Saturday.