CLUB MOURNS: Bailey Pleydell, who died in a car crash on Friday night, pictured with his father Cameron Pleydell.
Club's touching tribute to families shattered by fatal crash

Felicity Ripper
8th Jul 2019 1:22 PM
A COAST soccer club has paid tribute to its former player Bailey Pleydell, who died in a horror car crash, and sent well wishes to the family of Jonty Miles, who is recovering in hospital.

The two 18-year-olds were passengers in a car that collided head-on with another on the Bruce Highway on Friday evening.

In a post to social media, Chancellor Park Soccer Club said they extended their thought and prayers to the families struck by the tragedy.

READ: Family 'beyond devastated' by loss of kind, funny son

"Bailey Pleydell was a vibrant young man and member of our club for a number of years," it read.

"His dad, Cameron used to coach.

"His brother Mitchell is a valuable member of the U16 Champs."

The club said their thoughts were also with Mr Miles and his family.

Mr Miles, from Buderim, was thrown from a rear seat of the car on impact.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition and underwent multiple surgeries over the weekend.

He is now in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit. 

The club said Mr Miles's younger siblings played in the Under 7 Coyotes.

The driver of the car, and only other occupant of the vehicle, Dane Nightingale, was discharged from Bundaberg Hospital on Saturday morning.

In the second car was a Nambour family.

A 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 56-year-old male driver was not physically injured in the crash.

The daughter spent the weekend at Bundaberg Hospital being treated for abdominal injuries, before being discharged this morning.

