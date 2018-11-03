Club on target for region championships

ON TARGET: The Lismore Target Rifle Club is hosting a two-day event on November 10 and 11 at its Tuncester range. A-grade shooters Ross Barnes and Derek Cassar lie on their mats and get ready to fire as Stephen Jones (kneeling) watches the targets.

ON TARGET: The Lismore Target Rifle Club is hosting a two-day event on November 10 and 11 at its Tuncester range. A-grade shooters Ross Barnes and Derek Cassar lie on their mats and get ready to fire as Stephen Jones (kneeling) watches the targets. Alison Paterson

THE best shots are the ones you take without over-thinking.

This is the advice from Lismore Target Rifle Club president Derek Cassar.

Lying on a mat, Cassar carefully sights his target then gently squeezes the trigger at the target some 50m distant.

It's a warm, still evening, one which Cassar, 59, and club members Ross Barnes, 76 and Stephen Jones, 55, reckon offers perfect conditions for shooting targets.

Cassar and Barnes each wear a stiff jacket for the 50m prone event which prevents them from moving during their shoot.

"Just breathing in and out can cause your aim to shift,” Cassar said.

Barnes explained the pair also use a leather strap, also known as a sling to help their aim remain true.

"We have a sling on the support arm to form a solid, triangular-shaped support structure that bears and stabilises the weight of the rifle,” he said.

The trio are getting in some extra practice ahead of hosting the Northern Region Championships on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th November.

They expect to compete with shooters from across the state and Queensland in disciplines including metallic silhouette, prone silhouette, 50m bench rest RBA, 50m bench rest TRA and 50m prone.

All are contested with different types of .22 rifles.

Cassar said there will be at least 40 skilled shooters participating this exciting sporting event of target shooting.

He said the club which is affiliated with Target Rifle Australia, is located just outside Lismore on Rifle Range Rd, Tuncester.is always looking to welcome new members.

"We get everyone here from farmers, doctors, business owners, families and kids who compete in our junior divisions,” he said.

"Target shooting is an exciting sport which is also involved at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games level.”

Barnes who has been in the club for quite a while, said his children all learned their safe shooting skills at the club.

Unlike Cassar and Barnes who shoot prone on a mat, Stephan Jones, 55, sits down to compete in 50m Bench Rest division.

"It's a good club, everyone is very friendly,” he said.

For more information go to www.lismoretargetrifleclub.asn.au or phone Derek Cassar on 6628 2082.