Club NSW workers promised better job security under Labor

VISIT: Labor will support jobs in regional areas by working with Clubs NSW to investigate the introduction of portable-long service leave for club workers.

VISIT: Labor will support jobs in regional areas by working with Clubs NSW to investigate the introduction of portable-long service leave for club workers. Contributed

CLUBS NSW workers might be getting the chance to take their long-service leave with them if they move between workplaces.

NSW Labor is promising to investigate the introduction of portable-long service leave for club workers if it wins the March 23 NSW State election.

The plan will include providing portable long-service leave for club workers is part of a comprehensive package announced by Shadow Minister for Gaming and Racing, Tourism and Major Events, the Night Time Economy and Music John Graham in Lismore on Monday.

Mr Graham said the plan would support more than 43,000 people work in clubs across NSW, including more than 23,000 people in regional communities.

"Clubs are a major hub of employment and community activity, particularly in regional areas,” Mr Graham said.

"We're creating long-term job security.

"If you skip from club to club you can accumulate long service leave.

"Labor will provide a stable policy environment and work with clubs to create more stable jobs across NSW, particularly in regional communities.”

The plan will also investigate encouraging more live music venues to open in regional clubs.

"We want to rebuild the touring network for live bands and we see clubs a crucial part of that,” Mr Graham said.

Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin, who has worked as a bar attendant in Lismore Workers Club, said she was pleased to see Clubs NSW workers would be supported.

"We used to have a lot of live entertainment but Clubs has lost them over the years,” Ms Saffin said.

"This announcement means workers will get more shifts, people will have somewhere to go and see nice entertainment. They were great when we had them.”