'DEVASTATED': Club mourns loss of another young player

Lismore Rugby Club has paid tribute to one of its players, Jaylan Stewart, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

LISMORE City Rugby Union is mourning the loss of another one of it's players, after a second teenager who played for the club tragically died in a car crash on the weekend.

Jaylan Stewart, 17, was driving along Ellangowan Rd, east of Summerland Way, Casino, just before 3pm on October 3, when his BMW left the roadway and hit a tree.

Emergency workers who were called to assist tried to save Jaylan, but the teen died at the scene.

Jaylan's death comes less than a month after 17-year-old Edward Allen died when his car hit a tree at Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, on September 14.

Both young men played for Lismore City Rugby Club.

The rugby club, posting on social media, shared their sadness over losing another one of their players.

Jaylan Stewart (C – blue and yellow), who died in a car crash in Casino on October 3, 2020. Picture: Facebook

"Lismore City Rugby Union is again rocked and devastated at the loss of one of its young guns," the post said.

"Tragically taken too soon Jaylan Stewart was one of our juniors stars.

"Currently on a rugby scholarship at Ipswich Grammar, Jaylan will be remembered as the cheeky gentle giant.

"A mate to everyone.

"Rest peacefully young man.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends."

Many people offered their condolences to the club, Jaylan's family and his friends posting on the social media post.

"Another tragic loss, if the Gold Rats can do anything to help the LRC family during this time, you know where to find us," Southern Cross University Gold Rats said.

Casino Bulls: "The Casino Bulls wishes to send their condolences to Jaylans family, friends and teammates, he was an exceptional young man."

Wollongbar and Alstonville Rugby Junior Rugby: "On behalf of the Wollongbar Rugby Club; condolences to Jaylans family, friends and teammates."

The Lennox Head Trojans Rugby Union Club: "A good young man, a great rugby player lost too young. Our thoughts are with his family, his teammates and his friends. If there is any way Lennox Rugby Club can help don't hesitate to reach out."

Wendy Stephen: "Absolutely devastating such a beautiful soul. Sending love and deepest sympathies to a beautiful loving caring family."

Rachael Welman: "Love and thoughts to the family and all his mates."

Debby Milgate: "Just so sad. Thinking of you all and especially his family and friends."