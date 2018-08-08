Club manager calls it a day after 32 years in the job

AFTER 32 years working at the Byron Bay Services Club, David Green will finish up tomorrow.

Mr Green was appointed secretary manager in 1993 and leaves the job having rescued the club from some dark days back then - and helping the club prosper over the years.

"Up until 1993 the club was just a full on entertainment venue with four or five bands playing here per week and the place was just getting trashed,” he said.

"All we had to do at the time was to turn it back into a club and almost immediately all the families and community came back to the club.”

"We focussed back on the community and almost overnight the place was transformed.”

"Our club and the bowling and golf clubs provide vital facilities and will always be important in the local community. We may go down the path of amalgamation in the future but time alone will tell.”

Mr Green started at the club in 1986 after returning from a trip backpacking around the world, working parttime in the cellar and the bar, later moving up to become a junior manager.

Not only have the clubs fortunes been transformed during Mr Green's watch but the club itself has been re-built.

"We have completely rebuilt the club over the years. It was a dark old barn once and now there is not an old part of the club left.

"There are also been financial achievements, we are doing very nicely now. I am proud to be leaving the club set up for a sound financial future.

Mr Green is also proud to have overseen the installation of the club's solar panels.

"We are very concious of the environmental aspects of what we need to do. Going solar also made sound financial sense and we got widespread endorsement from the members.

Mr Green said being retired will be a huge change for him having worked consistently since he was 17.

"After 26 in the job Alison my wife reckons I need to lighten up and regain my sense of humour,” he said.

"I'll think about it when I am fishing on Tallow Beach.”

The club has also had a succession plan in place for the last 12 months.

"We went out into clubland and will be appointing Darren Schipp from Casino and he will be a really good fit for the club and the staff,” he said.

"I really want to thank the staff. As a long-term manager I realise that if you haven't got good staff, then you haven't got much at all.

"I've always chosen to run the club as a team and we have certainly had a good team together here for over a quarter of a century.”