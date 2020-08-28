Club Lennox promises not to be a noisy neighbour

CLUB Lennox will be allowed to operate an outdoors social event on Sundays during daylight savings time.

The motion was moved by Councillor Jeff Johnson and seconded by Councillor Keith Williams. All councillors voted unanimously.

The approval allows the club to use an outdoor area adjacent to the bowling greens for outdoor seating and the consumption of food and beverage during club opening hours, every Sunday during daylight savings, between 4pm and 7pm, with amplified music.

The approval was only granted for 12 months, subject to the imposition of standard conditions for this type of development and the conditions in response to key issues as outlined in this report.

The approval was required as part of the area used for the outdoors event is leased by the club from council.

Club Lennox submits will host live music every Sunday afternoon.

Club Lennox board member Lindsay Clarke spoke in favour of the approval ahead of the discussion.

“Club Lennox has been a proud and large member of the Lennox Head community for over 60 years, and we believe we’ve been model citizens over that time,” he said.

Mr Clarke alluded to the fact that complaints to council regarding noise and children playing in the area from neighbours came from one family only, which have since moved from the area near the Stewart St venue.

“Last year we had a review and the club is expected to have normal club noise as part of our operations. That complaint was dismissed,” he said.

A 12-month approval was granted by councillors, despite the fact that the original motion allowed the club to operate without an end date.

POPULAR: The Lennox Head Craft Beer and Street Food Festival was at Club Lennox in 2019.

One of the reasons cited by councillors for only granting a 12-month approval was the current distortion on socialising in pubs and clubs by changing COVID restrictions.

Council also received a report from NSW police saying they have recorded no disturbances or excessive noise at the venue.

Club Lennox is a community-run initiative, and reopened on Boxing Day 2013 after a fundraising effort by the Lennox Head community.