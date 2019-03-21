Club has a learn to sail program

OPEN WATER: A formula 15 skiff which novices can learn on at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

OPEN WATER: A formula 15 skiff which novices can learn on at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club. Jane Morgan

There was no racing at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club last Sunday due to an annual regatta being held in Harwood over the weekend.

With no new race results this affords an opportunity to go into a bit more depth about the learn to sail programs offered at the club.

For beginners a program exists which currently runs on a Saturday.

There is a morning and an afternoon sailing session, with lunch and some essential sailing theory in between.

Club members with much sailing experience supervise learners from motorised boats.

One of the first lessons is to learn how to capsize and right a boat.

This is essential, as it takes away the natural fear of the boat tipping over, by equipping sailors with the skills needed to know what to do in such a situation.

They learn it is not such a big deal, more an inconvenience, especially if racing.

Pacers (two sails) capable of having two to three people, O'pen Bics (one sail) designed for children, and two smaller NACRA catamarans (two sails and two people) are the club boats mostly used for learning.

These boats are great for learning on and when basic control has been gained, which can happen very quickly, the joys of sailing are revealed.

For the more adventurous, club member Michael Wiley offers an instructional course on one of his Formula 15's, a boat capable of some of the fastest speeds in the club.

All enquiries to the club - contact.rrsrc@gmail.com