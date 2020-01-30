Menu
YOUNG RAMS: Byron Bay FC Grade 12 winners, September 2019.
Sport

Club gears up for a strong season after last year’s success

30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
With the generous support from major sponsors Byron Bay Services Club, Spell & the Gypsy Collective, First National Real Estate and Simmos, Byron Bay FC is looking forward to another cracking season in 2020.

Competitively, 2019 was an outstanding year for Byron Bay FC with both senior and junior competitive teams taking home swags of silverware and the Club taking out the FFNC Club Championship.

Premier Division: The Prems took out yet another Premiership title under departing coach Damon Bell and were pipped on penalties in the grand final. The boys are looking forward to another great season under new coach Belinda Wilson.

General Mens: The Open Men’s teams had another rewarding season, with many youngsters Progressing through the ranks.

Wildcats: Byron Bay FC’s women’s teams continued their development throughout 2019, challenging the regions top teams with great success.

Juniors: Our Miniroos teams were again extremely popular and our SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) Teams took the youngster’s skills to the next level. Our 12-16s High Performance Program teams dominated their respective competitions and our Summer Youth League team took out their sixth championship title.

