Club's call for road repair answered

ROAD RACE: Byron Bay Cycle Club crew ensured Centennial Circuit in the town's industrial estate was safe by placing cones and signage to block riders from hitting potholes before their criterium last weekend. They are calling on Byron Shire to repair the road as it's poor condition is deterring visiting riders from attending their races and the retailers who rely on their custom are suffering.

UPDATE 9.33am: GOOD news for cyclists as Byron Shire Council have reported they repaired the potholes on Centennial Circuit.

A spokeswoman for the Byron Shire Council said" the potholes has been repaired yesterday, (Wednesday)."

A NORTHERN Rivers cycling club is calling on their council to undertake urgent road repairs before members are injured.

According to Byron Bay Cycle Club president Kumar Rajaratnam, the poor condition of Centennial Circuit meant their set-up crew had to place fluorescent warning cones and signage up before racing could commence.

Rajaratnam said the crew spent a great deal of time from well before dawn until the start of the race painting the danger areas and placing cones to alert riders.

He said without the signs and safety cones the Circuit was extremely dangerous with massive crater size potholes.

"This is despite repeated attempts by the BBCC in advising the Council to fix the road over several months to no avail," he said.

"The road condition had a contributory effect in rider concentration and increased risk due to the inability to pass safely at over the length of the circuit."

After the safety measures had been put in place, the race commenced at 7am with a field of 23 riders.

The race saw blood, sweat and tears as competitors comprised mainly from BBCC supplemented by a handful of riders from Murwillumbah Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club, Rajaratnam said.

But he is concerned numbers are down due to the condition of the track.

"We would normally have many more riders from South-East Queensland, Brisbane, etc, but the unpredictable weather and the late sunrise kept many of our usual regional and Queensland riders away," he said.

"In addition, the continuing deteriorating condition of the Byron Bay road circuit is resulting in reduced riders and visitors choosing not to ride and race in Byron Shire. This is resulting in race numbers increasing in Ballina, Murwillumbah and Queensland where the roads conditions are safe. BBCC race numbers have been reducing proportionately to the deteriorating condition of the road. This has also impacted on the local businesses that rely on cycling visitors and their family and friends coming to the race circuit for breakfast and coffee."

The race saw a tiny A-Grade with two BBCC riders, Matt Slee and junior Conner Gibney, so after consulting with the pair, the Commissaire decided that a handicap of one lap would be put in place.

Rajaratnam said this meant the duo could join the eight B-Grade riders if the could catch up.

"This would normally not be an issue for these two riders but at the start line, Conner Gibney discovered a mechanical problem,." he said.

"He was prevented him from using all his gears due to the mechanical and this made the chase to catch the B-Grade more difficult."

In the end Slee triumphed in the slippery conditions, winning first over Gibney.

Rajaratnam said the B-Grade pack encountered an incident at the corner of Wollongbar St and Centennial Circuit that resulted in a spill.

"The race was immediately neutralised and the riders were cleared off the track until everybody was safe," he said.

"Fortunately the incident did not result in serious injuries and the race recommenced without the B-Grade."

Rajaratnam SAID C-Grade was hotly contested.

"Rory Curtis from Murwillumbah CC in first place, followed by Ben Hogan from Ballina Bicycle Club in second and Matt Bone from BBCC in third place," he said.

"The D-Grade had four riders and a newbie to racing, Marco Goldenberg from Byron CC," he said.

"Marco took second place whilst Dave Scully from Byron CC took first place in D-Grade."

The Northern Star has contacted Byron Shire for comment regarding the state of Centennial Circuit.