Club champions roll on the green

LISMORE WORKERS: Players enjoyed the gorgeous winter weather and the friendly competition on the rinks.

THE great weather has led to many clubs reporting good player numbers as members enjoy getting out and about in the sunshine.

Unlike our southern-state neighbours, lawn bowlers on the Northern Rivers are able to enjoy the sport they love along with the – socially distanced – competitive friendships.

CASINO WOMEN

We started off on a sad note as we had a minutes silence for Margaret Margetts who had passed away.

Margaret has been a member of the club for several years & has held several positions on the committee over this time.

Margaret will be sadly missed but always in our hearts.

Results Wednesday 26/8 (Social)

Today was Legacy day where we made a donation to Casino Legacy to help support them with the wonderful work they do.

We had a pleasant morning out on the green, winners were calculated on the lowest winning score. P. Brown, A. Temple & A. McLean with a score of 11 def M. Jordan, N.Moran & H. Lavelle who had a score of 10.

Very close game.

Friday 28/8

Winners calculated on highest winning score

J. Mason, G. Connolly, N. Moran & A.James def P. Brown, S. Birrell, D. Skinner & J. Mathews.

J. Cooke is on Raffles for September.

CHERRY ST SANDFLIES

Great to get a Sunday in without the westerly wind that has tried us out for the last three or four weeks.

A beautiful day was very much enjoyed by all in attendance on Sunday morning and hopefully it will continue for next Sunday’s Uncle Festers ‘Little Brown Jug’ 3 Bowls Pairs. That day last year was won by Frank Renner and Johnny Nasser and what a day it was.

We ask all intending player to be at the club by 08:30 as all names are drawn out of the hat and you cant get much fairer then that. Not sure but the Preso Johnny Harley might just have a surprise for the loyal Sandflies so that always makes for a top day indeed.

Winners on Sunday were Little Joe, John Dennis and former South Sydney great Col Pittman for the 4th week in a row beating Rob Sands, Franky Reardon and Kenny Arthur in a very close 20 to 19.

Runners up were Chris Hendry, Uncle fester and Slim Thomas getting beat on the day 19 to 11 by new member Mike Rabbit the famous TV New Presenter, Paul Buckingham and Steve Russell.

Won’t mention the 32 to 6 game between Spearo, Roger the Yank and Col Siviour tearing the heart out of Gary Devlin, Peter Connick and the Mad Irishman in a game he would rather forget and so would his team.

Next week should be a beauty so till next week take care fellas.

EVANS HEADS

EVANS HEAD CHAMPIONS: The Evans Head bowling club has been successful in winning The 2020 Senior District Fours.

Evans Head bowling club has been successful in winning The Senior District

Fours for 2020. The team was P. White, B. Cooper, B. Jarman, R. Greentree.

Also John Lang has been on the winners list taking out the Clubs Championship Pairs with Stevie Simmons, and Saturday defeating B. Hounslow 31-24 in the single championship.

KYOGLE

Wednesday August 26 – S Barton J Arnold N Bodycote def S Barton K Walters G King + 19, B Ryan B Studders D Warren def P Crewe R McKenna B Hyde + 15, J Howard G Lavelle def N Piggott Rex McKenna + 5, J Holland K Hayes def W Farrell P Doyle + 3, P Anderson T Burgess J King drew with R Clark R Felton G Miller 20 all.

Saturday August 29 – B Hyde M Martin Rex McKenna def B Hyde L Condon K Hayes + 14, P Anderson D Zelcer def P Bywaters R Goebel + 12, J Holland D Petherbridge def S Barton D Farrell + 10, B Ryan D Condon K Walters def J Arnold M Windsor N Bodycote + 2. Triples championship T Burgess N Parker P Doyle def G King D Walsh S Hall 31 to 9, W Farrell R Felton D McQuilty def G Lavelle T Holder J King 32 to 12. B grade singles G Miller def M Rogers 31 to 16. “ Tradies Day “ September 12th. A.G.M. September 26th at 10.30am.

LENNOX HEAD

Tuesday Men’s Social: G. Russell, J. Adams, J. Bowen d J. Dennis, I. Hannaby, I. Carruth; J. Dudgeon, D. Howell, R. Reid d I. Burston, Werner, D. De Wit; R. Roberts, D. Gregor, S. Prasad d P. Ryan, R. Condie, S. Hammond; B. Lynch, C. Ulrick, K. Watts d K. Pringle, F. Allcoat, K. Cobb; R. Hurst, T. Collier, Moooose d G. McLaren, W. Hampson, G. Bowden; G. Mains, A. Ross, S. Lewis d W. Thatcher, K. Viney, J. Nasser.

Saturday Men’s Major Singles Club Championship Final: G. Bowen d R. Reid. Social: P. Carter, B. Gierufld, A. Ross d G. Russell, D. Howell, S. Prasad; L. Opperman, R. Roberts, C. Skennar d J. Adams, J. Stewart, K. Watts; J. Burgess, S. Pollitt, P. Sharp d C. Howell, W. Thatcher, J. Nasser. Lennox Head Ladies: Wednesday Social; J. Brook/A. Dunger, W. Ross, S. Nicol d L. Opperman, J. Burgess, B. Sullivan; C. Roberts, S. Pollitt d J. Stewart, K. Innes; D. Strong, P. Gray, G. Morton d D. Adams/ M. Hadler, A. Vinney, A. Hewitt.

LISMORE HEIGHTS MEN

Results Mens Triples Tuesday August 25

There were (30) Players Winners were A Lavis, M Wawn B Foster 17 d K Bertoli J Cornell T Clarke 16, 2nd J Ryan M Collins K Coss 20 d P Raleigh

A Elliott C McHattan 17,3rd W Trenter R Cornell L Selwood 21 d p Mazzini O De Martin P Korol 20,

L Cheli J McKinley J Duheim 20 d J Buckingham R Taylor T Batchelor 14, F Poole M Ivan O Dardengo

d P Dewar B Broardbent G Painter 15.

Results Mens Pairs Friday August 28

There were (42) Players Winners A Lavis M Collins 40 d J Rixon O De Martin 11,2nd A Hughes M McBride N Miller 26 d L Cheli K Moore W Trenter 12, 3rd C Petersen P Morrissey 27 d T Stephen S Goulding 18, P Korol K Coss 22 d P Raleigh P Corcoran 14, L Devine J Durheim 22 d J Buckingham C McHattan 14, T Batchelor B Foster 21 d I Martin J Donadel 13, R Taylor R Cornell 20 d M Ivan L Selwood 15, T Clarke O Dardengo 19 d K Drysdale M Holden 15, Rocco M Storey 22 d K Gillespie S Casagrande 18, T Fields L Burgett 21 d L Allen Les Allen 20.

Results Saturday Pairs August 22

There were (40) Players winners were B Arbruster R Cornell R Armbruster 35 P Wright J Cornell T Batchelor 13 2nd K Coss C McHattan 27 d M Ivan O De Martin 11,

3RD d Brymer P Morrissey T Clarke J Durheim 25 d J Milles B Beddoes A Drooger B Drooger 10, O Dardengo J Donadel 25 d M Collin S Casagrande 12, L Devine A Lavis 28 d L Turnbell 20 L Cheli W Trenter D Heaton 23 d J Buckingham P Lobban J McKinley 22, L Allen G Cahill D Buggy W Ianna 22 D R Taylor M Catling K Drysdale B Foster 18.

Box Draw Tues 1st Sept A Elliott G Cahill 4TH Sept D Brymer L Burgett 5th Sept L Devine

L Allen 8th Sept J Donadel K Gillespie

Raffle Roster Friday 4th September J Rixon J Rixon J Ryan B Ryan

Raffle Roster Sunday 6th September J Ianna W IannaG Buggy D Buggy

Our New Committee are as Follows. President Kevin Coss Vice President Chris McHattan

Secretary Still Looking Treasurer R Taylor Committee Members T Clarke T Fields A Elliott M Collins

LISMORE HEIGHTS WOMEN

HIGH STANDARDS: At Lismore Height's Women; s Bowls, the winner of the Ladies Singles L Allen with Runner Up D Quail.

Tuesday August 25 results: Social: W McHattan, A Fields, D Corcoran (daily prize winners) d J Ianna, B Ryan, L Turnbull; C Johnson, K Granatelli, C Batchelor d F Stratford, R Baker, C Danelon. Results of the semi final of the club singles: L Allen d J Cornell; D Quail d N Elliott.

Thursday August 27: The final of the club singles was played with Lesley Allen (daily prize winner) defeating Dianne Quail.

Social: W McHattan, R Hodge, J Cornell d P Raleigh, J Rixon, D Corcoran; C Johnson, A O’Connor, B Ryan d L Cupitt, N Elliott, J Donadel; F McKinley, A Fields, L Turnbull d J Ianna, J Clarke, C Danelon. Box duty: Tuesday, 1st September: D James, C Batchelor. Thursday 3rd September: J Donadel, K Granatelli.

The first round of the club pairs will be played on Thursday, 3rd September.

LISMORE WORKERS

Winning Rinks

Tuesday August 25: L Church, W Davis, J Fowler,-- I Osbourne, Rocco—J Jacobson, E Bullman, G Rose —M Richards, A Wilson, B Partridge—R Partridge, J Davis, B Turner-

Friday 28th -G Moss, A wilson, —Joan rose, N Nugent, M Wunsch —B Hutchinson, J Davis, E Bullman

Saturday August 29 — L Kennedy, R Partridge, G Vanderwall —K Morrow, M Wunsch, W Partridge —L Church, G Fowler, S Smart.--I Osbourne, W Woods, D Pearce

Final Pairs Championship, W Davis, B Turner def M Rose, Greg Rose 24-13 Final Singles R Walker def B Hutchinson 31-20.

Tuesday August 18

Winning Teams were Joan Rose, R Jenks, W Davis —G Couch, W Partridge, S Roberts L Church, A Wilson, K Hoffman, Rocco, R Springall

Sat. 22nd Winning Skippers – M Rose, N McDonald, Joan Rose, D Morrow, G Vanderwall, -J Davis, R Partridge, Greg Rose —Jane Rose, L bryant, L Kennedy —B Partridge, J Kennedy —

Championships singles-D Smart def L Taylor 25-20, B Hutchinson def L Church 31-24; R Walker def G Moss 31-26

Pairs W Davis, B Turner def S Smart, W Partridge 20-16.

SOUTH LISMORE MEN

Your new Club Pairs Champions are G.Coughlin and J. Wisemantel.

a couple of champions: South Lismore Bowls Club A Grade Pairs winners G.Coughlin and J. Wisemantel.

Wednesday Winners of the Winner’s. T. McFadden, J. Durheim. Runners Up I.Martin, T.Houghton.

Winners of the Losing section. N . Wilson, J.Weismantel. Runners Up. N. Gale, M.Storey. Saturday Winners N.Wilson, W . Fredericks.

Runners Up G. Coughlin, J. Wisemantel.

Club Triples draw. First Round to be played on or before the 6th September. John Houghton, D.Prestly, T. Turcato Bye. T. Canini, G. Glifford, S. Clarke vs G. McMahon, D. Knight, G. McPherson. G. Osborne, B.Fredericks, I.Martin Bye. D. Mott, M.Thorley, M. Wawn. Bye. E. Bostic, J. Knur, T.Houghton vs R. Watt, P . Carter, Jim. Houghton. D. Rodgers, W. Brecard, S.Brecard Bye. S.Gough, N.Rapmund, G. Coughlin vs J . Scholten, S.Stefanaras, J. Wisemantel. K.McInerney, D. Hellyar, B.Mathews. Bye.

We need men in the room for Wednesday and Saturday URGENTLY please share the workload around.