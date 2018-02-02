Club finally back in action after the flood

COMMUNITY CLUB: PCYC club manager Mark Greig and Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove in the boxing room which is ready for refurbishment after the March floodwaters drowned the facilities up to 2.1m.

COMMUNITY CLUB: PCYC club manager Mark Greig and Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove in the boxing room which is ready for refurbishment after the March floodwaters drowned the facilities up to 2.1m. Alison Paterson

WALKING through the empty ground floor at the Lismore Police Citizens Youth Club, manager Mark Greig is adamant the building will soon be back better than ever.

Together with youth case manager Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove, Mr Greig is passionate about the organisation which is committed to helping people change their lives for the better.

Ten months after the building suffering hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage in March floods, the pair want the community to know they are still in operation.

Mr Greig said work will soon commence on refurbishing the lower floor which housed the weights, boxing and martial arts facilities.

He said as soon as the waters receded it was all hands on deck to clean up and dry out the building which was soaked up to 2.1m.

"We had heaters and dehumidifiers working for five weeks straight after we cleaned the building of the flood debris," Mr Greig said.

"Club members and people in the community, including the Lismore City Lions Clubs came in and helped which was wonderful."

Standing in the boxing room, Snr Const Bransgrove said the programs the PCYC offers are life changing.

He said the past 12 months he has spent at the PCYC have been sensational and he believes the work the organisation does is second to none.

"We believe that active engagement in sport and recreational activities, or development programs is a way to promote positive life choices," he said.

"Not only do our programs seek to develop young people but also to encourage them to choose a brighter future."

While the club had around 1500 members at the end of 2016, the flood damage meant some activities and programs had to be moved off-site.

However, Mr Greig said after a comprehensive review and discussion with the insurers, work on the $350,000 project to repair and refurbish the building after the floods wrecked havoc, will soon get the green light.

"Work will commence later in February and we hope it will be finished before the end of the year," Mr Greig said.

"In the meantime we are still holding martial arts, boxing, gymnastics and other sports upstairs."

Lismore City Lions Club president Bruce Sheaffe, said they group was happy to support the PCYC.

"We gave them $1000 from our yearly community groups donation and passed on another $1000 from a sister club down south," he said.

"We knew they'd been hit pretty hard and we wanted to help."