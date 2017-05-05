Clothes galore for flood victims

HELPING HAND: Lifeline's Heidi Green at the flood donation centre at the Lismore Showgound.

CLOTHING in abundance is available for flood affected Lismore residents to collect before Saturday May 6 when the Pavilion Flood Assistance facility closes.

The facility operated by Lifeline Northern Rivers at Lismore Showground has been distributing goods at no cost to those affected by the recent flooding.

Residents are encouraged to take as much as they need and helpers will be on hand to assist with sizing.

All clothing, toys and bric-a-brac that remains after May 6 will be distributed to charity shops in Lismore that lost stock during the flood.

Lifeline said they will continue to work with Vinnies to assist those who are still on the wish list as being in need of essential items of furniture and white goods.

Assistance available to flood affected residents:

Visit Vinnies shop in Magellan St. for further details about gift vouchers.

Lifeline vouchers for clothing, manchester and household items are available from May 9 at Lifeline CBD shop on Magellan St. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Eligible individuals and families whose homes and essential household items have been destroyed or damaged by a natural disaster can access grants from the NSW Government; phone Disaster Welfare Services on 1800 018 444.

Applications for assistance through the Lismore Flood Appeal are now open; the committee has more than $200,000 to distribute to local residents struggling to get back on their feet.

Visit www.lismore.nsw.gov.au for application or access free photocopying and hardcopy applications forms at the Lismore Library, Visitor Information Centre and Council's Corporate Centre.

Council staff members are available in the Lismore Library Foyer to assist with form completion 2pm - 4pm Tuesday May 2, 9 and 9.30am-11.30am Thursday May 4, 11.