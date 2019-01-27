Menu
Many gathered at Nude Not Lewd Rally at Tyagarah Beach to fight for clothes optional beaches.
Clothed or not, families invited to fun day at nude beach

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
CLAD or unclad, Byron's Naturists are inviting everyone to a fun family day at the clothing-optional Tyagarah beach on Monday.

Naturist and non-naturist families, couples and singles are invited to Byron's only legal clothing optional beach for volleyball, frisbee games and swimming.

The event will coincide with the final day of beach patrols by the Australian Lifeguard Service for the season.

"We want to thank the lifeguards for the wonderful service they have provided over the past few weeks, both in the water and on the sand,” Byron Naturists spokesperson Debra Conomy said.

"They did everything from clearing the water after shark sightings to treating the odd bluebottle sting. Through it all they were very helpful, friendly and courteous.

"We also wish to thank Byron councillors, who voted unanimously to trial the lifeguard service - it has been a great success.”

The day will feature beach volleyball, frisbee games and swimming.

"Clad or unclad we'd love to see you and your family at Tyagarah on Monday.”

The family fun day is at Tyagarah clothing optional beach on Monday from 10am-3pm.

Lismore Northern Star

