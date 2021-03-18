Closures at Minyon Falls as visitor precinct gets $7M boost

Work has commenced on a major upgrade to the Minyon Falls visitor precinct.

Lismore City Council posted on Facebook about changes happening in the area as part of the "largest ever investment into National Park visitor infrastructure".

"Specialist contractors Wardrope and Carroll Engineering have been engaged by the National Parks and Wildlife Service as part of the NPWS Visitor Infrastructure Program," the post states.

"This is the first stage of the $7.35 million Tweed Byron Hinterland Trails Project, which will deliver high quality nature-based visitor experiences to boost the NSW visitor economy and community wellbeing.

"These upgrades will complement and protect the site's incredible natural and cultural values, while providing opportunities for a more diverse range of visitors to enjoy this spectacular spot."

The Minyon Falls visitor precinct will be closed until July 1.

National Parks states on its website the following areas will be closed for the entire time:

● Minyon Falls picnic area (including Minyon Falls lookout)

● Minyon Grass picnic area

● Minyon loop walking track and all access points to the track

● The eastern end of Boggy Creek.

Signs will be in place around the closed areas.

With the exception of the closed tracks, the multi-use trail network will still be accessible from the Telephone Road trailer carpark via Nightcap Range Road (via Dunoon).

For more information visit the website.

Meanwhile, the Terania Creek picnic area and Protestors falls will be closed until March 20 due to current weather conditions.

Penalties apply for noncompliance.

For more information, contact the Alstonville NPWS office on 6627 0200.