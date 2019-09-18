Closure of Lismore street 'major disruption' for businesses

ROAD CLOSED: Carrington St with be closed for at least the next six weeks with detours in place.

BUSINESS owners in Carrington Street in the Lismore CBD have expressed concerns about road works which commenced this week.

Nick Barovsky, owner of The Audio Room on the corner of Magellan and Carrington Sts, said businesses were only informed of the works last Tuesday.

"There's not much you can do about it except you can't be happy about it,” he said.

"All I can see is disadvantages all the way along.”

Mr Barovsky said a man associated with the road works came into the store to inform him about the works.

"(He) came in, introduced himself and said, 'look, sorry, but we've got to do this'.”

In the letter businesses received from Lismore City Council, it advised that the council planned to fix the road along Carrington St, with work expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting.

"The roadwork will require temporary closure of the 60m section of Carrington St south of its Magellan St intersection so we can fix the road without traffic,” the letter stated.

"However, our traffic control will also require temporary closure of all onstreet parking between Dragonfly Cafe and Repco Car Parts.”

The letter divulged that works will include the replacement of road pavement, the replacement of failed sections of kerb and gutter, the instalment of new storm water inlet pits and subsurface drains to improve drainage and the replacement of footpaths running adjacent to the community college.

"That is going to impact quite a few shops in town,” Mr Barovsky said, who was also concerned about disruptions to deliveries and rubbish collection.

The council's civic services manager, Darren Patch, said the council was working closely with businesses in Carrington St to address issues around deliveries and parking.

"Access is being maintained to all businesses so deliveries can continue and the only parking that will be unavailable is the parking directly within the construction zone,” he said.

Little Delhi owner Chris Warid said the works would be a major disruption for businesses.

"It's quite a struggle to actually get business into your shop, so with all the activity happening, it sort of is a further debt to what we do.

"Anything that impacts on our customers is really hard.”

The council advised parking would still be available in the nearby Ben Shearman carpark, with pedestrian access to all businesses maintained.

"Council is very happy to discuss individual needs with local business owners and all affected businesses have been advised of this.

"Council wants to limit disruption wherever possible while the works (take) place.”