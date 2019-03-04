Menu
PROUD ACHIEVEMENT: Indigenous early childhood educator Lisa Walker with Malaika Sparke at the Goodstart Coffs Harbour Early Learning Centre in Thompsons Rd.
News

'Closing the Gap' in early childhood on a world stage

Matt Deans
by
4th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
COFFS Harbour-based early childhood educator Lisa Walker will play a part in developing a new approach to childcare for indigenous youth while highlighting the Australian story to a world audience.

Ms Walker, who works at Goodstart Early Learning - Coffs Harbour, has been selected as one of two Aboriginal educators with the company to attend the Global Leaders for Young Children forum in Macau in April.

"As the mum of a 17-year-old daughter, I got into the industry as a working single mum when I was looking to find a career that was flexible around school hours," Lisa siad.

"I love making a difference for my people, and it's a great job working each day with children.

"I am one of two Goori educators who will be attending the conference in China," she said.

Lisa is also engaged in an 18-month Global Leaders for Young Children Program to assist Goodstart Early Learning to add to a nationwide framework for indigenous toddlers in childcare.

