Paul Thomas Ryan is taken from Lismore Supreme Court and returned to custody.
Crime

Closing submissions to begin in stabbing murder trial

Liana Boss
14th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
CLOSING submissions are expected to begin today in the trial of a man charged with the stabbing murder of his former partner.

Tweed Heads man Paul Thomas Ryan, 66, has been facing a judge-only trial in the Supreme Court in Lismore over the alleged murder of his former partner, 63-year-old Marie Van Beers, on November 12, 2018.

Mr Ryan is fighting a charge of murder under the partial defence of abnormality of the mind.

In particular, defence barrister Jason Watts has argued the accused has no memory of the stabbing itself, although it is conceded Mr Ryan fatally stabbed Ms Van Beers.

Mr Watts has also argued his client was impaired in terms of his capacity to understand events and his capacity to control himself at the time of the incident.

Mr Ryan offered to plead guilty to manslaughter ahead of his trial but this was rejected by the prosecution.

The court has heard Ms Van Beers was stabbed in the realm of 35 times in the unit the pair were sharing in Brett St, Tweed Heads.

The prosecution is expected to begin closing submissions this morning.

More to come.

domestic violence allegations lismore supreme court murder allegations northern rivers crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

