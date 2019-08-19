Closing in on 300 after contract extension

CONTRACT EXTENSION: Mitchell Aubusson has re-signed with the Roosters for one more season the NRL. He could become the most capped player in the clubs history.

CONTRACT EXTENSION: Mitchell Aubusson has re-signed with the Roosters for one more season the NRL. He could become the most capped player in the clubs history. DARREN PATEMAN

BALLINA product Mitchell Aubusson looks set reach the 300 game milestone next year after signing a contract extension with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

Aubusson, 31, will play one more season in the NRL which will likely see him finish his career as a one-club man at the Roosters.

His future was undecided heading into the semi-finals and he was keen to rule out a change of clubs or moving overseas to play in the English Super League before re-signing today.

He has already played 284 NRL games over the past 13 seasons after making his debut in the first round in 2007 and will reach 300 if he remains injury-free and in the top 17 next year.

He is the third most-capped player in the Roosters 111-year history behind club legends Luke Ricketson (301 games) and Anthony Minichiello (302 games).

"My heart is with the Sydney Roosters. I'm a Rooster through and through, and everyone who's a part of this club means the world to me,” Aubusson said.

"There's a strong bond among the group here, and I'm really proud to know that I'll have the honour of wearing the Roosters jersey for another year.”

Aubusson has won two premierships at the club and was a driving force behind its finals success last season.

The ability to cover a number of positions and the consistency he brings has made him one of the most respected players in the competition.

He has played with some of the biggest names in the game including Sonny Bill Williams when they won the premiership in 2013.

"There is a lot of pressure that comes with playing at a club like the Roosters,” Aubusson said.

"People demand success and it really keeps you on your toes. A lot of hard work goes into it.

"We've been lucky enough to attract some of the biggest names in the sport and Trent (Robinson) does a great job bringing everyone together.”

Robinson was also pleased to have Aubusson extend his stay with the club.

"Mitch embodies what it means to be a Rooster,” Robinson said.

"A man who leads by example both on and off the field, Mitch is a terrific mentor for both the current players in our squad and for those coming through the grades, so it's really pleasing that his experience will continue to benefit our club.”