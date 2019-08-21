Closing in on 20-year celebrations

Fun on the netball court at the Lismore Workers Masters Games in 2017.

FINAL registrations for the Lismore Workers Masters Games will close tomorrow with big numbers expected for the event, which is celebrating 20 years since its inception.

The Masters Games will be held from September 27-29 across numerous venues with additional special events and celebrations to honour the 20th year.

Sports include the popular cricket, netball and soccer, with rugby sevens and swimming also on the program this year.

"The Masters Games is three days of fantastic fun - we'll have more than 1500 competitors descending on Lismore to socialise, renew lifelong friendships and enjoy competitive sports,” Lismore City Council events officer Leanne Clark said.

"It is hard to believe this event has been going for two decades. I remember when we held the first Games.

"It was popular right from the get-go. We knew we had an enduring event once we saw the enthusiasm that was out there in the community.

"The fact it has grown to become such a major event on our sporting calendar is testament to the sporting spirit here in Lismore and the many hundreds of volunteers who work so hard to create an unforgettable event.”

This year competitors will benefit from major upgrades to several sporting facilities over the past two years including Crozier Field, the Albert Park Baseball and Softball Complex and the regional hockey facility at Hepburn Park.

"We are also celebrating two decades of sponsorship by the Lismore Workers Club,” Clark said. "The club came on board as the naming rights sponsor for our very first Games and has been a faithful partner ever since.

"At this event we will pay tribute to the Lismore Workers Club and our hard-working volunteers, some of whom have been with us since the inaugural event.

"The 20th year is the perfect time to say a huge 'thank you' to the integral people that have made the Masters Games what it is today.”

There are 19 sports to choose from. To register, or to find out more about the event, visit www.lismoremasters

games.com.au