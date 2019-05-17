CLOSED: Why Ballina KFC has shut its doors

KFC Ballina is undergoing a makeover and is expected to reopen after June 11.

CHICKEN lovers are in shock after discovering the Ballina KFC store has closed its doors.

But never fear, the popular fast food store is only currently closed because it's getting a makeover.

Restaurant Brands Australia manager Kasey Collins said KFC Ballina's last major renovation was in 2013 and "it was time for a much needed update”.

"We will being repainting the exterior and installing new signage,” she said.

"Inside, the dining room will get a completely new look with a stone counter, new murals, furniture, paint and joinery.

"We'll also be building in the infrastructure for some exciting developments coming at the end of the year... watch this space”

The restaurant closed on Monday, May 13 and the drive-through is expected to re-open on May 27.

"We will operate as a drive-through only restaurant until June 11, after which we will reopen completely,” Ms Collins said.

"Customers, thank you for your patience.

"Our team are working as fast as we can to get back to serving you the Colonel's Original Recipe, hot and fresh.

"We appreciate the support the community has shown us over these many years and we hope to give you a fresh new KFC Ballina everyone can enjoy.

"KFC apologies for any inconvenience.”