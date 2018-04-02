CLOSED: Vet clinic shuts its doors after seven years

Bnagalow-based veterinarian, Dr Megan Kearney made the decision to shut her clinic Vitality Vetcare, and take a six month sabbatical.

BANGALOW'S vet clinic Vitality Vetcare closed its doors late last week after seven years of medical practice.

The modern veterinary hospital was unique with its holistic approach to integrating conventional and complementary veterinary medicine and surgery.

It offered acupuncture, herbal medicine and homoeopathy amongst its services.

Veterinarian Dr Megan Kearney made the decision to shut the clinic and take a six month sabbatical after 30 years of practice.

"I am taking the time to volunteer with several causes close to my heart, including organisations such as Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, Vets Beyond Borders and AMRRIC (Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities),” she wrote on her website.

"I also plan to complete my Masters in Veterinary Studies in Conservation Medicine and take some personal time to travel.

"Whilst considerable time was spent seeking a replacement veterinarian so that the practice could remain open in my absence, I was unfortunately unable to find someone with the required post-graduate qualifications in acupuncture, herbal medicine or homeopathy as well as practice management experience.”

Dr Megan said she planned on returning to holistic veterinary medicine after her break.

She advised veterinary practices are able to request medical histories by email after Vitality Vetcare has closed and said she will be replying to such requests once a week until June.

"Myself and the team wish to thank our clients and beloved animals for being part of Vitality Vetcare for the last seven years,” Dr Megan said.