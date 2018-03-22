CLOSED: Small town loses its only butcher shop

RICHMOND River Meats in Coraki has ceased trading, reportedly closing its doors last Friday.

It is understood the butcher moved to another job, and the business owners decided to close the store.

Tracy Jarrett posted on Coraki Information Exchange: "Both Sam and Sharon had two other butchers willing to step in to Sam's position but a last minute decision was made by the owner of the business to shut its doors - not sure how long for.

"Whether it be for a break or for good but, this was not of Sam's or Sharon's doing and they were both saddened by this."

Coraki butcher Sam Martin. Susanna Freymark

Staff from Two Rivers Café said they used meat from Richmond River Meats and were really sad to see the business close.

"Coraki is such a small town and small businesses really rely on the locals' support," one staff member said.

"Some locals are really good at shopping locally but how many people shop at Woolworths before they shop locally like at Sam's?

"If you don't shop locally that's what happens, you lose your local butcher or other loved smal businesses."