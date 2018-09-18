CLOSED: Popular Casino pub shuts its doors

Royal Hotel in Casino has closed and purchased by Casino RSM Club.

THE Royal Hotel in Walker St, Casino, has closed, with last drinks served on Wednesday.

Casino RSM Club purchased the property for $700,000.

Secretary general manager Neale Genge said the Royal had been on the market for more than 18 months.

The owners were seeking to sell the building and the business for some time and had previously approached the club, Mr Genge said.

"In August, the vendors advised that another party was interested in the Royal but it would be likely that they would sell the gaming machines and close the hotel/business operations down.

The risk of having two adjacent hotels in the Casino CBD being closed and derelict would not be beneficial to the overall amenity of the town, Mr Genge said.

"The club, through its subsidiary company RSM Properties Pty Ltd, was presented with the opportunity to purchase the land and buildings on the site and chose to do so, while the current owners chose to wind up the hotel business operations,” he said.

The Royal sits on a large block of land with an existing motel operation.

"The site lends itself to a number of options,” Mr Genge said.

"At this stage no plans have been determined but a number of options include a micro brewery, hospitality venue, function centre, administration/office facilities, youth centre, childcare centre, restaurant, cafe and more.”

While the options require analysis and planning approvals, Mr Genge was certain of one thing.

"We will not leave such a prime location in Casino vacant and fully intend to utilise and upgrade the facilities,” he said.

Casino RSM Club is prohibited by law from owning or having an interest in a hotel.

"At present the site still has a licensed hotel attached and we are yet to settle,” Mr Genge said.

"This could take several months to resolve followed by which we many need to obtain planning and licensing approvals.

"As for a time frame, it too is largely out of our hands and we are reliant on Office of Liquor and Gaming and council processes.

"It could be six to 12 months before we are in a position to reopen the venue.

"In the meantime, once we gain position (which could be three months or more) we intend to keep the motel operational.”