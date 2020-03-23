CLOSED: Lismore tip, pools, council offices

TOUGH TIMES: Lismore City Council made some tough decisions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

TOUGH TIMES: Lismore City Council made some tough decisions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

ESSENTIAL services will continue to operate in the Lismore City LGA, as the council seeks to minimise the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can be assured that the following essential services will continue unaffected:

● Water supply

● Sewerage

● Waste collection

● Public safety measures.

Lismore City Council has made significant changes to its service delivery, including:

● The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in Wyrallah Road is closed pending a review of procedures for managing waste. It is expected to re-open this week with some new procedures in place to minimise person-to-person contact.

● The Revolve Shop is closed indefinitely. Members of the public are requested not to bring in goods to the Revolve Shop as there is no storage capability.

● The Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre and the Lismore Memorial Baths are closed indefinitely.

● Lismore and Goonellabah libraries are closed but the eLibrary is open, providing access to reading materials in downloadable digital formats from the RTRL website www.rtrl.nsw.gov.au or the Richmond Tweed Library app.

● The Lismore Regional Gallery is closed indefinitely.

● The Lismore and Nimbin Visitor Information Centres are closed indefinitely.

● Lismore City Hall is closed indefinitely.

● Council depots, such as at Brunswick Street and Wyrallah Road, are closed to public access.

● The Corporate Centre in Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, will be closed indefinitely from 4.30pm today (Monday, 23 March). Some Council staff will continue to work from the building and people can continue to phone Council.

Council activities that will continue to operate for the time being are:

● Roadworks, with the works program continuing, subject to resources.

● The Lismore Airport, with a reduced number of flights.

● The Blakebrook Quarry.

● Lismore Cemetery and Crematorium, with some new health protocols in place.

● Internal departments such as finance, planning and development, IT and HR.

Members of the public are reminded they can go online to pay rates and water bills, order and pay for conveyancing certificates and even pay invoices such as those due for development applications.

People who cannot access online services should phone the Contact Centre on 1300 87 83 87.

Council staff are being redeployed where necessary and/or shared across the region. As part of business continuity, many staff have been set up to work from home so that services can continue.

Council is committed to maintaining services wherever possible during this difficult time.

The priority is the health and safety of the Lismore community and Council employees. Council thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding.