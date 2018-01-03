CLOSED: Iconic Lismore shop to shut after 50 years

Angela Nutt from Angelica's fashion said she "will miss her girls" when she closes the shop after 50 years of trading in Lismore.

ANGELICA'S Fashion in Lismore will serve its last customers at the end of this month, after 50 years of trading.

Shop owner Angela Nutt is retiring at age 90.

She bought the shop when she was 40, and back then it was three different stores.

"Mum nearly had a stroke when I was buying it, but I survived," she said.

Luckily, the shop's stock was cleared out in 2017 in preparation for the March floods so they "didn't lose a thing".

The Lismore shop got a mention in a 1980 March copy of The Australian Woman's Weekly as a store for great fashion and affordability.

Angela said she wouldn't know if any of her customers in the past were extra special.

"I haven't had any famous people, rather I wouldn't know whether they were famous or not," she said.

"I've got that many friends it's unbelievable, I'm a bit of a chatterbox. I talk to everybody but we were brought up that way.

"Life's been good and I feel happy about going.

"At first it was a bit of a shock and then I thought 'no, it's got to happen' - I'm no spring chicken."

Angela plans to spend her time with her daughter and son when she retires and this will keep her busy.

"I've got a friend who works for war service and she said I'm going to get you in and come to meetings and lunches...if I do that a couple of times a week I'll be happy," she said.

"Times change dramatically - you've got to go with the flow."

But she said she will "miss her girls".

Beth Evans has been working in the shop for 43 years.

"Working with Ange has been a lot of fun and serving the customers too, with special mention to the regular ones that kept coming back," Beth said.

"A lot of our customers are from Yamba and Tweed and a lot from Kyogle area.

"And of course we loved dressing a lot of the mothers of the brides because that's what we specialise in."

Angelica's Fashion will close on January 31 (or until stock sells out) and there are some major bargains.