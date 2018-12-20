Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
None of us is entitled to do whatever we like in secret.
None of us is entitled to do whatever we like in secret.
Opinion

Closed courts: The secret state is no solution

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE seems to be jumping on the secrecy bandwagon, as lawyers seem to argue that you have no right to know what is going on in the justice system.

For two days in a row, in Gympie alone, a court has rejected what magistrate Chris Callaghan ruled were unjustified requests for censorship - censorship not of our right to report, but of your right to know.

It is this right which keeps the court system and the law accountable, outing injustice and keeping the courts honest, just as the courts have their own powers to enforce honesty on the rest of us, including the media and the police.

None of us is entitled to do whatever we like in secret.

Yesterday, Mr Callaghan refused a request to suppress public information about a court case involving alleged stalking.

The day before, an environmentalist pleaded guilty to damaging trees in a national park, accompanied by pleas for secrecy from him and, strangely, from the Environment Department prosecutor.

Mr Callaghan said recent suppression orders in other courts reflected exceptional circumstances affecting an accused's right to a fair trial.

Those circumstances did not exist in the two cases before him in Gympie this week, he ruled.

It is generally accepted that secrecy too often can often foster corruption and, as a great American judge once said, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

More Stories

closed court gympie court gympie crime secrecy
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Bat bites, scratches 'can be fatal', health unit warns

    Health THERE has been an increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents being bitten or scratched by bats, prompting a warning from the public health unit.

    Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    premium_icon Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

    News The Northern Rivers man was allegedly involved in live baiting

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

    News The man has been flown to hospital but is in a critical condition

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Storm bringing 'giant hail, destructive winds, heavy rain'

    Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    • 20th Dec 2018 4:51 PM

    Local Partners