Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CLOSED: Ballina ferry a no-go for 13 days

The Burns Point Ferry will be put into dry dock for its regular maintenance from Monday 5 February to Sunday 18 February 2018.
The Burns Point Ferry will be put into dry dock for its regular maintenance from Monday 5 February to Sunday 18 February 2018.
Samantha Poate
by

BURNS Point Ferry, which goes between West Ballina and South Ballina, will soon be put into dry dock in February to undergo its regular maintenance.

The last ferry will run Sunday night, February 4, and will return to the usual timetable on Monday February 18 at 5.30am.

Ballina Shire Council says it is necessary to put the ferry into slip to carry out mechanical and welding repairs plus give the ferry hull a blast and repaint.

The slip dates are prearranged to coincide with suitable tides around the Wardell Bridge and available dock facilities. The ferry crossing will be closed to traffic for the duration of this work. Council apologises for any inconvenience this will cause.

Road users are advised to use the alternate route of the Pacific Highway and River Drive, Wardell.

For updates on ferry operations visit MyRoadInfo.com.au or phone 1300 864 444.

Topics:  ballina shire council burns point ferry northern rivers transport

Lismore Northern Star
'Breathtaking' Lennox home expected to smash price record

'Breathtaking' Lennox home expected to smash price record

A "DREAM lifestyle” awaits prospective buyers who have the cash to splash on this landmark North Coast home.

10 things you didn't know about 'Dr Death'

Dr Philip Nitschke .

The euthanasia advocate is coming to Lismore next month

POLL: Is the carnival mural inappropriate?

There has been ongoing controversy about this mural at the McGregors Carnival at Brunswick Heads.

Debate over the controversial mural is turning ugly

Local artists in Cory Bernardi's conservative Hottest 100

Australian Conservatives, Cory Bernardi in Toowoomba. July 2017

What do you think about the selection?

Local Partners