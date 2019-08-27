CLOSE SHAVE: Sawmill saved from deliberately lit fire

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - HOUSE FIRE: The combined effort by firefighting crews including the Casino Brigade of the Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue Casino and Lismore, extinguished a house fire in South Casino on Monday evening.

HURFORDS had a close shave when a fire was deliberately lit Monday afternoon but management have said its 'business as usual' at the Casino site.

The company's Casino site manager Shane Johns said the unoccupied building which burned to the ground has not impacted the business at all.

"It was a little cottage no one had lived in for quite some time and it has not impacted on our business at all," he said.

"I was the only person on the site when the fire started, I was in the office and did not realise it was happening."

Mr Johns has worked for Hurfords since 1987 and said the firefighters did a fantastic job in controlling them extinguishing the fire.

"It was a tremendous jobs form all the services, the local fire brigade and Fire & Rescue from Casino and Lismore and three rural fire brigades," he said.

"Council were here for traffic control and Essential Energy were also on hand."

Mr Johns said it was the first such incident at Hurfords in the two years he had been at the Casino site.

"It's been business as usual at 6.30am today, we have builders on site, there's no job losses and no-one was injured," he said.

"Our site is fully-fenced and the dwelling is fenced separately to our core business which fenced with security and our sawmill is protected with alarms."