A Coffee Camp man has been charged with knife and drug offences.
Council News

Close shave for man charged with knife offence

28th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

IT WAS a sly move that could have gone downhill quickly.

Police have alleged they saw the 25-year-old Coffee Camp man twirling a knife in his hands outside the Nimbin Hemp Embassy on Thursday afternoon.

When he saw police, the man allegedly tried to hide the knife in his shorts, Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

He said the man cut himself in the process.

"After ensuring he had not cut anything off, police placed him under arrest for knife possession," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"While being searched, police also located a small amount of cannabis."

The man was issued with a court attendance notice for possession of a knife in a public place and drug possession.

He's due to face Lismore Local Court next month.

