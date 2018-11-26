Menu
A girl had a lucky escape after being struck by a car near a school.
News

Close call for girl, 7, who was struck by car

Liana Turner
by
26th Nov 2018 4:09 PM

POLICE have reiterated the need to slow down in school zones after an incident outside a Northern Rivers school.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said emergency services were called to West Casino Public School about 3.30pm.

Insp Bruce said there were reports of a seven-year-old girl having been struck by a car after running into traffic.

She said the while police were conducting further enquiries, there was so far no suggestion the driver was at fault.

She said the girl was lucky to suffer only minor injuries.

"It highlights the importance of driving to the 40kmh speed limit (in school zones),” she said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed they were called to the Hotham St scene, but transported no patients to hospital.

Lismore Northern Star

