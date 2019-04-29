Alstonville residents evacuate after electrical fire

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 204 AlstonvillePage Liked · 1 hr · ..Fire trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW Alstonville attended an electrical fire at a local residence.

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 204 AlstonvillePage Liked · 1 hr · ..Fire trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW Alstonville attended an electrical fire at a local residence.

RESIDENTS at an Alstonville home have had a lucky escape this morning, after a fire started in their meter box.

Just after 5am, two fire trucks from Fire and Rescue NSW Station Alstonville attended an electrical fire at a local residence.

"Luckily, the fire was contained to the meter box, and the residents were able to self evacuate with no injuries," the brigade posted on its Facebook page.

"A timely reminder to make sure you have a working smoke alarm, and home fire safety plan."