CLOSE CALL: Dashcam footage of ‘shocking’ intersection

Casino residents are overwhelmingly in favour of Richmond Valley Council’s push to improve safety at two dangerous intersections.

At this week’s council meeting, councillors supported a motion from Cr Stephen Morrissey which expressed ongoing concerns about Centre St intersections with Richmond and Canterbury Sts.

He wants roundabouts installed and a safer pedestrian crossing facility at the Centre/Barker Street intersection “as a matter of urgency”.

The council will once again write to Regional Transport and Roads Minister, Paul Toole, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Page MP Kevin Hogan about the issue.

When The Northern Star asked locals if the intersections needed to be improved, the answer was a resounding “yes”.

>>> How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Jo Ellis even shared frightening dashcam footage of a close call she recently had in the vicinity.

While almost everyone agreed that something needed to be done at both intersections, residents were divided on whether the solution was roundabouts or traffic lights.

Kira Turner: “The one at Maccas needs traffic lights. Definitely the worst intersection in town.”

The intersection of Centre St and Canterbury St, Casino.

Gabby Andrews: “Should have been done years ago! I personally think they need lights or at least a traffic controller or something at the schools too. The amount of times I’ve seen cars speeding along and not even stopping at the pedestrian crossing when there are clearly people and children crossing is frightening.”

Tony Gallagher: “Bloody joke of a main road. Roundabout very costly. Lights for sure.”

Kellie McGuire: “Need something done, since the town has grown compared to 40 years ago.”

Toni Loy: “Lights or roundabout at Catholic Church and the swimming pool corner.”

Michelle McCray: “School time is an accident waiting to happen.”

Anne Stalker: “My husband went to Richmond Valley Council around 15-20 years ago after attending multiple accidents at this intersection as a paramedic, and witnessing many more near misses.”

At the council meeting on Tuesday night, Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said Casino was getting busier and something had to be done.

“The amount of traffic going along Centre St … at times it comes to a halt,” he said.

“It’s so hard to cross Centre St, so everyone goes to the roundabout on Barker St and it just clogs up our CBD.

“I think we need to write a very firm letter.

“It’s starting to become very frustrating … the minister is quite aware of it.”

General manager Vaughan Macdonald confirmed that council staff raised the issue “every time we meet with Transport for NSW”.

He urged councillors to continue to advocate for changes.