Clock ticking for flood appeal contributions

Piles of ruined goods and rubbish remain on some streets of Lismore's CBD.

LISMORE City Council has almost 400 flood assistance applications to sift through ahead of allocating the cash donated to its flood appeal.

More than $250,000 was raised from 882 donations to the council's Lismore Flood Appeal on crowdfunding site GoFundMe.

The generosity of people exceeded all expectations, Lismore Flood Appeal co- chairwoman Eddie Lloyd said.

After quickly exceeding the council's first target of $50,000, "we said let's just try for 100,000, and then 200,000 ... it just kept hitting past the goalpost", Cr Lloyd said.

"We are humbled by those who have ... helped our people out," she said.

Roughly 75% of the flood assistance applications received by the council came from homeowners, while the rest were from businesses and community groups.

Cr Lloyd said councillors would determine the best and fairest way to allocate the money.

"We will do as much as we can for as many people as we can," she said, adding there would be a special focus on trying to help people who had fallen through the cracks in the midst of the flood drama.

Money will be distributed after June 13, when the council signs off on the allocation process in a meeting to ensure compliance under the Local Government Act.

With just days left to donate, councillors are reminding people who have been thinking of giving to the appeal but haven't got around to it yet that now is the time to do so.

"We would like to thank everyone who has donated to the Lismore Flood Appeal so far," Cr Lloyd said.

"People's compassion and genuine desire to help others after the flood has been inspirational."

The Lismore Flood Appeal will close on May 31.