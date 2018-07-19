'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

Historic Keith Hall Cottage is now on the market.

AN HISTORIC cottage located in a quiet village between the river and the ocean is now on the market.

Keith Hall Cottage, at South Ballina, has been listed with Melanie Stewart Real Estate.

She said it was a "fabulous setting” - private, tranquil and on 1.5 acres of flat land.

"Cloaked in history, being one of the village's original homesteads from the 1900s and restored to a standard that you can still appreciate all its originals features, this cosy cottage has character and oozes style throughout,” the listing on Ms Stewart's website explains.

And it's only a short stroll to the Richmond River or the pristine beaches of South Ballina, making it perfect for those who love spending time in the outdoors.

Ms Stewart also said there was plenty of room on the property for extra sheds or a pool.

The home already boasts a chook shed, market gardens and professionally landscaped grounds.

Keith Hall Cottage has three bedrooms, a claw-foot bath, wood-fired heater, gourmet kitchen and loft conversion upstairs.

"The home includes stunning original features, with high ceilings, federation arches, timber floors plus classic French doors which open out to the wide verandas,” the listing states.

"Rarely found are homes of this charm and style on a bigger block of land.

"Keith Hall will truly inspire you - those lovers of old world charm homes will love this one.

"This is a rare opportunity to secure one of the area's most charming rural cottages in the best location on a small acreage allotment.

For more information phone Ms Stewart on 0421 560 936.