Palmer’s surprising Mensink move

CLIVE Palmer says he has appointed his fugitive nephew Clive Mensink as the "European director" of his ambitious plan to build and operate a replica of the Titanic.

Mr Palmer made the extraordinary announcement today, saying he had "caught up" with Mr Mensink in Bulgaria during his recent trip overseas.

Clive Mensink leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane in April, 2016. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Mr Mensink was the sole director of Queensland Nickel when it collapsed in January 2016 with what liquidators have estimated is more than $200 million in debts.

Despite warrants for his arrest being issued, Mr Mensink has refused to return to Australia for questioning in the Federal Court by liquidators who are trying to claw back money still owed more than two years after the refinery's collapse.

The refinery's 800 workers were owed a combined $74 million and the Federal Government was forced to intervene, paying staff $64 million of the $74 million owed under the Fair Entitlement Guarantee (FEG).

However according to court documents, other corporate creditors are still chasing more than $141 million in outstanding payments.

Clive Palmer . (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Mr Palmer has continually denied he owes any money to staff or creditors and is fighting a mammoth legal battle with liquidators in the Supreme Court.

In a statement released today, Mr Palmer said Mr Mensink offered "extensive experience directing major projects".

"Mr Mensink is the perfect candidate to deliver a world class experience with Titanic II,'' Mr Palmer said.

"Backed by the extensive resources, he has my full endorsement to bring this unique project to fruition, generating unprecedented international exposure and public interest."

NewsCorp reporters tracked Mr Mensink down in February this year and found him living the high life with his new girlfriend in Bulgaria.

In his statement, Mr Palmer said his nephew had not returned to Australia for questioning "due to a refusal by the special purpose liquidators to meet his travel expenses".

"He has always been available for any actions required by the liquidators," Mr Palmer said.

They have always known where he is.

"I caught up with Mr Mensink in Bulgaria recently and he is most excited about this opportunity.

"He shares Blue Star Line's passion for recreating the ship of dreams as a symbol of love and peace in the world, playing to the Jack and Rose in all of us."