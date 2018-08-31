Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
17 August 2018 Townsville, Qld - Clive Palmer announcing a $15,000 sponsorship package for the Saints Cricket Club in Townsville - Photo: Cameron Laird
17 August 2018 Townsville, Qld - Clive Palmer announcing a $15,000 sponsorship package for the Saints Cricket Club in Townsville - Photo: Cameron Laird
News

Clive Palmer slammed after jibe

by Clare Armstrong
31st Aug 2018 5:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer has been slammed for calling Townsville City Council Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" during his campaign office launch.

Mr Palmer was speaking at the opening of the United Australia Party headquarters on Denham St in the Townsville CBD when he made the derogatory comments describing his defamation case against Cr Hill.

"The Mayor of Townsville said I was a white collar criminal, I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened at QNI, and none of them were true," he said.

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

Mr Palmer and several members of the audiences laughed at his comment as he added "well you want your politicians to be honest".

Mr Palmer said he had to sue Cr Hill but he didn't do it for the money.

"We had to sue her, we didn't want to sue somebody, I don't need the money," he said.

"Although I did spend the $50,000 she gave me on a present for my wife."

A spokesman for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer's comments, and that others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said.

Yesterday Cr Hill told media comments like Mr Palmer's were what was turning people of politics.

"It's not what the community expects," she said.

Mr Palmer also claimed Herbert Labor MP Cathy O'Toole had called him a "rat".

"When I announced that we wanted to spend money and wanted to employ people Cathy O'Toole started attacking me personally and said I was a rat," he said.

But Ms O'Toole strenuously denied ever having said that about Mr Palmer.

"I deny those comments entirely," she said.

Ms O'Toole said she believed any derogatory comments made by anybody publicly were "completely unacceptable".

"Whether it's a man or woman it's not appropriate for anyone to speak about people publicly in that way," she said.

Ms O'Toole said the electorate was "tired" of political bickering.

"I think people are tired of personal insults," she said.

"People want their politicians or their representatives to be working hard every day on the issues that matter to them."

Earlier this month Mr Palmer filed his intention to sue Ms O'Toole for defamation in the Brisbane Supreme Court, but he has not yet detailed exactly what comments he is unhappy with.

Mr Palmer was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

Related Items

clive palmer jenny hill townsville mayor

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    News WE REVEAL 10 of our most influential people in our region in the first installment of our special series. Who's made the list?

    Should Kevin Hogan join with the Greens?

    premium_icon Should Kevin Hogan join with the Greens?

    News While in Lismore, Greens leader says we must end "toxic politics”

    • 31st Aug 2018 6:00 AM
    'I used to feel safe': Brazen thieves wreak havoc

    premium_icon 'I used to feel safe': Brazen thieves wreak havoc

    Crime Nightmare find in bedroom leaves couple rattled

    Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    premium_icon Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    Crime The 17-year-old driver remains in hospital in a serious condition

    Local Partners