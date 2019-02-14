Menu
Clive Mensink is wanted for questioning over the collapse of Queensland Nickel. Picture: Ella Pellegrini
News

Clive wants fugitive nephew to join party

by Matthew Killoran
13th Feb 2019 5:59 AM
BILLIONAIRE Clive Palmer says his fugitive nephew should run for parliament under his relaunched political party.

There are two Federal Court arrest warrants out for Mr Palmer's nephew Clive Mensink, who is wanted for questioning over the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

The collapse of the company, owned by Mr Palmer with Mensink its director, put about 800 people out of work and owed them about $70 million in unpaid entitlements.

 

 

Mensink is in Bulgaria and has been on an overseas holiday since June 2016. Despite this, Mr Palmer said he wanted Mensink to stand for parliament under the United Australia Party banner, though he did not know if he would be returning to the country.

 

Clive Palmer in the gallery during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
"He's having a great time. He's fallen in love with a girl in Bulgaria. He's enjoying his trip," Mr Palmer said.

"I would like to have him as a candidate if we could.

"I'm not sure what he wants to do. He's 48 or something, so it's up for him to decide what he wants to do."

