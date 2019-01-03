Is Palmer launching a new game?

Clive Palmer claims he will release a game titled Clive Palmer: Humble Meme Merchant later this month. Picture: Shae Beplate.

CLIVE Palmer can push people's buttons but he will now hand over that power to gamers.

The leader of the United Australia Party claimed he would soon release a game app titled Clive Palmer: Humble Meme Merchant.

Mr Palmer tweeted a short preview of the game on Thursday.

As the name of the supposed game suggests, Mr Palmer is the central figure.

In a concept not too dissimilar from the popular Super Mario franchise, Mr Palmer bounds around a map collecting biscuits while leaping over or destroying opposition politicians by jumping on them.

Mr Palmer said the app was about Australia's political landscape.

He said the game would feature various political figures including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Bill Shorten.

The preview clip shows Mr Palmer dodging around Mr Shorten before jumping on a character which looks like Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"A game developed about Australian politics is nearly complete and will be released later this month,'' Mr Palmer said.

Queensland's richest man said the app was developed by an Australian company.

Mr Palmer has this week been embroiled in further controversy after American hair metal band Twisted Sister claimed their hit We're Not Gonna Take It was used for a political advert.

The rewritten song can be heard in the background with new lyrics that state 'We're not gonna cop it'.