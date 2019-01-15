Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Palmer pinches another ’80s pop hit

by Matthew Killoran
15th Jan 2019 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CLIVE Palmer may have money again, but he has been more than happy to borrow other people's work as he promotes his rebadged political party.

The controversial mining magnate has pinched another '80s pop hit - Culture Club's Karma Chameleon - in his latest promotion for the United Australia Party.

Flood of 'spam' text messages from Clive Palmer

Opinion: Palmer's weekend campaign another failure

Rebranded with the lyrics "Palmer Chameleon", the song appears in a free mobile game launched by Mr Palmer yesterday.

United Australia Party (UAP) leader Clive Palmer, at the launch of his Australian Politics themed App game. Picture: AAP/Jeremy Piper
United Australia Party (UAP) leader Clive Palmer, at the launch of his Australian Politics themed App game. Picture: AAP/Jeremy Piper

It follows his ongoing battle with Twisted Sister, who claim he used their song We're Not Gonna Take It in his political ad without permission.

The Courier-Mail also revealed last week his political party's constitution is largely copied from the LNP's document, with slight changes to give Mr Palmer and his family increased power over the organisation.

The game features an animated Mr Palmer collecting biscuits, which his press release referred to as Tim Tams, and jumping on Australian political figures.

Asked whether Mr Palmer had sought permission to use the song, made famous by Boy George and Culture Club, a spokesman said it was a "parody, not relevant to copyright".

 

Clive Palmer pinched Boy George‘s hit Karma Chameleon for the game.
Clive Palmer pinched Boy George‘s hit Karma Chameleon for the game.

The Courier-Mail contacted record label BMG and game developer Emu Wars Games for comment.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has said he would contact his legal team over Mr Palmer's use of their song, which Mr Palmer in turn claimed was a "rip-off" of the Christmas carol O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Mr Palmer still faces court cases relating to the collapse of his company Queensland Nickel, which went into liquidation owing almost 800 workers more than $70 million in unpaid entitlements. He had denied wrongdoing.

His finances improved after a court victory over a royalties dispute with his Chinese business rivals Citic in late 2017.

More Stories

clive palmer copyright gaming song

Top Stories

    9 times over the limit, no licence: Drunk driver busted

    premium_icon 9 times over the limit, no licence: Drunk driver busted

    Crime THE Lismore man will face court in February after he was pulled over by police.

    • 15th Jan 2019 9:15 AM
    With 2 elections coming up, these are the 7 things we want

    premium_icon With 2 elections coming up, these are the 7 things we want

    Opinion "Our seats are going to be vital to whichever party wins government”

    • 15th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Woman accused of attempted knife attack near childcare

    premium_icon Woman accused of attempted knife attack near childcare

    Crime She allegedly terrorised a 20-year-old woman in broad daylight

    It's going to get very hot and very humid

    premium_icon It's going to get very hot and very humid

    Weather Heatwave to hit by the weekend

    Local Partners