Clive Palmer resurrects grand Titanic plan

CASHED up Clive Palmer has resurrected his plan to build a replica of the ill-fated Titanic.

Mr Palmer, released a statement yesterday as chairman of Blue Star Line, saying the company had recommenced work to build Titanic II to operate on the London to New York route.

Mr Palmer said work on the Titanic II project was suspended in 2015 because his flagship company Mineralogy was in dispute with Chinese government-owned Citic over the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties to Palmer companies.

The Supreme Court last year found in favour of Mineralogy, awarding it $US150 million, at the time worth about $196 million, in unpaid royalties

Mr Palmer was in London to release a video showing the final technical specifications of the ship.

"Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,'' Mr Palmer said.

"Titanic II is a unique project that will generate unprecedented international exposure and public interest.

"The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits.

"Titanic II will offer exclusive rights for global partners to leverage the Titanic II brand for use in their licensing, advertising and marketing campaigns.

"Blue Star Line will deliver unparalleled global reach for our partners' brands and products, penetrating a diverse range of markets across the world.

"In 1912 the Titanic was the ship of dreams. For over a century Titanic's legend has been powered by mystery, intrigue and respect for all she stood for.

"Millions have dreamt of sailing on her, seeing her in port and experiencing her unique majesty. Titanic II will be the ship where those dreams come true."