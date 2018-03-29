Clive Berghofer to wind up 59-year-old company this year

Clive Berghofer plans to wind down his construction company "probably" this year.

Clive Berghofer plans to wind down his construction company "probably" this year. The Chronicle Archives

TOOWOOMBA property developer and builder Clive Berghofer has revealed he will wind down his construction company within months.

Nearly 60 years after he built his first home, the region's most prominent philanthropist said he no longer got the satisfaction from the building industry like he did in the past.

Mr Berghofer said increases in costs and red tape had forced his hand.

"It will probably be this year. We've got work to finish, jobs to finish," he said.

"I'm in the old school and it's hard to keep up with the bureaucracy and it's getting very difficult.

"It's making life pretty difficult, because whatever you touch gets dearer - nothing gets cheaper."

Clive Berghofer during a recent sit-down with The Chronicle. Bev Lacey

He said the company, Clive Berghofer Constructions, had just five employees left.

"They (the workers) will get a redundancy and I'm sure they'll be okay getting a new job," he said.

"It's not a spur of a moment thing - I've let them know with plenty of time in advance.

"There are only about five workers or so - we've been phasing down as workers have left, we've just not replaced them."

While he might be winding down in the construction sector, the 82-year-old said he had no plans to close his property development group.

Future construction jobs are likely to be carried out by contractors.

"I'm 83 in May, so I'm probably mad (to be) working but I've got nothing else on my mind," he said.

One of the last major projects left to be finished is the ninth stage of Mr Berghofer's housing estate on the intersection of Nelson and Kearney Sts.