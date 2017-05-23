Climbing for Lismore flood fundraiser

AN SCU student continues his efforts to raise money for those most effected by the Lismore Floods.

Former SES volunteer, Rael Barberini-Hodges helped during the aftermath of the natural disaster that displacement many residents and is still keen to do more for the local community.

"I did a bit of volunteering during the floods, helping cleaning up and helping a few individuals, but I really want to do more," Mr Barberini-Hodges said.

"I thought why not do something and challenge myself at the same time and work towards a goal."

"I just couldn't believe just how things could change so suddenly and how all these people could just be living normal lives and then lose everything they've ever owned in one shot, all their businesses and their homes, It was just devastating."

Mr Barberini-Hodges will be climbing Mont Blanc in the hope of raising $10000 to donate to Lifeline in Lismore.

"It has got a lot of family history, my mum is half French half Italian and she past away recently in a tragic event, so I wanted to do this as a memorial to her but also my family who fled from Italy through the mountains to France during wartime."

Mr Barberini-Hodges said he also hopes to get a fundraiser going through the University.

"I use to volunteer in the SES, the rural fire service and around the university (SCU), but nothing to this degree."

"I want to let people know what I am doing and why I am doing it and just hopefully make a difference in Lismore and contribute to the community."

To donate visit Rael's 'Go Fund Me' at https://www.gofundme.com/climbingforlismore-com-au