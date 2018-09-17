Menu
Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawnmower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Politics

Qld climate scientist gets his power bill to under $2

by Jack Lawrie
17th Sep 2018 9:26 AM
CLIMATE scientist Simon Thompson has managed to bring his power bill down to almost zero thanks to clever energy usage.

Since moving into his home on Petersen St, Freshwater in 2015, Mr Thompson and his family have been steadily upgrading it with sustainable options.

Simon Thompson displays a power monitor at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
"It started with some big expenditures like installing solar and getting a white roof to reflect the sun, but it pays off in the long-term," he said.

Mr Thompson now only pays $1.90 a month on his power bill.

He was one of eight property owners to open his doors to the public for Sustainable House Day yesterday.

Sam Karyanto tries an electric lawn mower at Sustainable House Day, Freshwater. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
"We're an average family with average power use and all the appliances we need - we haven't made any sacrifices to get to this point," he said.

"We reduce our energy usage by being clever with time of use, using large-scale solar appliance usage based on when the Sun's in the sky.

"I also have an electric mower and electric bike, which save on fuel and emissions in the long-term.

"I prefer not to think about just the money - having it gives me enjoyment knowing I'm doing what I can to reduce carbon emissions."

